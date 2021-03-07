Are you in this Leitrim Observer archive photo from 1991?
Blast from the Past
Sitting anxiously on the sideline watching Leitrim take on Tyrone in the 1991 All-Ireland U21 Semi-Final in Brewster Park, Enniskillen were, from left, Vincent Quinn, Tommy Moran, Tony McGowan, Brendan Gormley, Aidan Holohan, Donal Leydon, Padraig McLoughlin, Martin Prior, Killian McLoughlin, Ciaran Mahon, Pat Donohue, Gerry Holohan, Frank Darcy, Dr. Declan Loftus, John Connolly (Leitrim Observer Sports Department).
