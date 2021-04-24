Golfers encouraged to find a club as the sport resumes from Monday

As the latest Irish Government’s easing of restrictions take effect, all golf clubs across the island of Ireland will now be reopened from April 26th.

In the Republic of Ireland, this date is the first step in the journey to the resumption of full activity and while Government travel and household restrictions apply initially, golfers welcome the fact that golf is one of the first sports which has been allowed to resume under the ongoing Level 5 restrictions.

Following intensive engagement with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, Golf Ireland drafted a Return to Golf Protocol to assist clubs in their preparation for the resumption of play.

Golf Ireland CEO, Mark Kennelly commended golf clubs and members for their track record of compliance with the Return to Golf Protocol and urges all to remain vigilant as clubs reopen their fairways from Monday.

‘We urge all club officials and members to familiarise themselves with the Protocol so that we can all play our part keeping our members and communities safe. The adherence to this Protocol in previous months significantly contributed to golf being one of the first sports to resume which we are extremely grateful for.’

In the initial phase of reopening, golf will remain for members only with visitors welcomed back to clubs at a later date. Golf Ireland urges those who have been considering joining a golf club to contact their local club for membership opportunities.

‘We’ve already seen an increase in membership cards being produced since it was announced that golf would be one of the first sports to return,’ continued Kennelly. ‘The Golf Ireland Club Support and Development Team are on hand to support clubs in running recruitment and retention programmes such as the Get into Golf and Junior Framework initiatives.’

Golf Clubs can be located using the Find a Club function at https://www.golfireland.ie/ find-a-golf-club

Golf Ireland look forward to continuing to engage with the relevant departments and agencies in the coming days and weeks to progress, as quickly as the public health situation will allow, the full return of all activities associated with the sport, as well as a comprehensive calendar of inter-club events and championships over the coming months.