Leitrim Sports Partnership invites clubs to register interest in receiving support in 2021

Leitrim Sports Partnership is inviting the sports clubs of the county to register their interest in receiving support from the organisation ahead of this year’s Sports Grants deadlines.

Clubs have up to next Friday, May 7, at 4pm to register their interest in receiving support from the Leitrim Sports Partnership.

One of the aims of Leitrim Sports Partnership is to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in County Leitrim.

Leitrim Sports Partnership is looking to support initiatives by sports and recreation organisations in Leitrim for education/training and participation initiatives.

The total budget available across all sports and recreation organisations is €15,000 so allocations will be made based on the quality of submissions received (Grants vary from €200-€800 maximum per club).

Grant Guidelines and application form can be downloaded from www.leitrimsports.ie.

Leitrim Sports partnership will provide club development support to local sports clubs or groups that are willing and need our assistance in developing their club supports, governance, grant funding, recruitment, welfare liability and improve their overall club standards.

Leitrim Sports Partnership believes that this Club Development system is a vital form of support which will assist the development of high-quality clubs in Leitrim. We encourage all clubs to take a proactive approach to the running of their club and through this programme, to assess their strengths and weaknesses and seek to improve.

If you club is interested in getting support from the Leitrim Sports Partnership, please contact Patricia Forde Community Sport Development officer on 071 9650498 or email pforde@leitrimcoco.ie. Completed applications should be sent to lspgrantfunding@leitrimcoco.ie by the closing date on Friday May 7, at 4pm.