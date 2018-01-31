Trailblazing Ladies claim All Ireland Junior title in style

All-Ireland gaelic football titles are as rare as hen’s teeth in Leitrim but it is not any surprise that the honour of winning a first ever All-Ireland title for the county went to the Ladies in 1988.

Leitrim may be quite used to being regarded as small fish in the sporting world but in Ladies gaelic football, Leitrim have led the way on and off the field and were key players in the early days of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

Leitrim reached the All-Ireland Senior Final in 1984 but fell to the all conquering Kerry side of the 80s but as more and more counties developed in the Ladies game, the decision was taken to introduce a Junior Championship for weaker counties.

And Leitrim grabbed their chance to become the first ever All-Ireland Ladies Junior Championship winners when they defeated London 2-8 to 0-5 in the Final in Croke Park on October 16.

Regraded that year to Junior, Leitrim defeated Mayo and Galway to win the Provincial Final before seeing off Clare in the All-Ireland Semi-Final by 4-1 to 0-7.

With over 3,000 supporters making the trek to Dublin, Leitrim dominated the Final against the Exiles to claim the county’s first ever All-Ireland title in Croke Park while Mary Quinn would win an All-Star and Geraldine Wrynne a replacement All-Star award.

For their record breaking and historic feat in 1988, Leitrim's All-Ireland Ladies Junior Championship victory is definitely among the Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, their legacy evident today in the popularity of Ladies football in Leitrim, a worthy tribute to their trailblazing ways.

