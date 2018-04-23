Get pulled into 'The Loophole' in Mohill this weekend

The Mohill based, Acorn Players will perform their new play ‘Loophole’ by John McManus this weekend in town.



For two nights on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th you can catch the play in Canon Donohue Hall Mohill at 8.30 pm. John McManus is a talented writer with many good scripts to his credit including ‘The Quare Land’ and ‘Danger Money’ and this new three-act was very well received in Gorvagh and Aughavas in the last few weeks.

It is a funny play with a modern twist and a good night’s entertainment is assured.