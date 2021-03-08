Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, March 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick J. (Paddy) Cooke, Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully at his residence. Surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year. Predeceased by his son Mel and granddaughter Aisling, sisters Mae Gilchriest, Bridget Murray, Rita Maguire, Ellen Stacom, Teresa Donohoe, brothers Arthur and Monsignor John. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, sons Sean, Ciaran, Hugh (USA), Seamus, Gabriel, Cyril, Fintan (USA), Aidan, daughters Margaret (USA), and Kay Evans (Navan), sister Sr. Kathleen (Loretto Convent, Navan), daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Karen, Eilish, Anne and Aisling, son-in-law George 18 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Paddy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning (March 9th) at 10.30am arriving at St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://churchtv.ie/carrigallen.html

Pauline Keyes (née Earley), Finglas East, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Keyes (née Earley), Pauline (late of Finglas East and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) – March 4th, 2021 (peacefully) at Care Choice Nursing Home, Finglas. Beloved wife of Jim and loving mother of Deborah and Sharon. Very sadly missed by her loving family, her sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren Ornagh, Naoise and Isobel, her brother Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. For live-streaming on Monday at 10 o’clock, please visit the link:http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Gerard J Egan, Greenhills, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon / Blanchardstown, Dublin



The death has occurred of Gerard J Egan, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon formerly Ballytrasna, Boyle and Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on the 5th of March 2021, peacefully, with his children by his side, in the exceptional care of the doctors and nurses in Sligo University Hospital. Over forty years service in Dublin City Council. Predeceased by his son John, deeply mourned by his loving children Lorraine, Patrick and Eithne, their mother Carmel, brothers Paddy and Vincent, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Gerard's remains will leave Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen to arrive to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for 11am Mass on Monday the 8th of March, with burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. Funeral cortege will pass through Boyle Town at 10.50am via Shop Street (social distance and wearing of masks must be observed). The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

May they all Rest in Peace