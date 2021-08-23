The weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas for Monday, August 23

Monday will be a mostly dry day with temperatures in the afternoon between 20 and 23 degrees, in light easterly winds. Starting out a little cloudy with patches of drizzle and mist, it will dry out and brighten up as the day goes on.
TONIGHT
Tonight will be dry and clear with temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees. A few patches of fog may return in light easterly breeze.
