Operation Transformation walk planned in Manorhamilton

An Operation Transformation 5km walk is planned in Manorhamilton for Saturday, January 13 at 11am.

Registration will be held at the Bee Park Resource Centre from 10.30am on the date in question.

The proceeds of the registration will be going to the North West Simon Community, a local charity preventing homelessness in Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal.

The walk starts at the Bee Park, before heading along the Rossinver Rd and Deerpark, Castle St and ending up at the Bee Park again.

Please come along and support all ages are welcome. Refreshments will be served afterwards.