Dust off your LBD for the 4th Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch

The 4th Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch takes place on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in the beautiful setting of Kilronan Castle, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon.

Guest speaker on the day is the inspirational Nikki Bradley. MC on the day is Eileen Magnier who is a voluntary member of the Board of Directors of North West Simon Community. This year the entertaining Notorious4 will be joining us

The event starts at 1pm with a complimentary pre-dinner drink and canapes in the Dungeon Bar followed by a three course scrumptious lunch at 2pm in the magnificent ballroom. Guest will get a chance to browse around various stands after the meal.

Dress code is black dress with a prize for the best splash of yellow ( The North West Simon Community colours)just to make the event interesting! There is also a “brightest smile” competition and ten “inspirational ladies” will be chosen on the day and presented with a gift.

There are excellent prizes up for grabs in the raffle including 2 nights B & B plus an evening meal in Kilronan Castle (worth €400) plus a voucher for Lough Rynn Castle. All proceeds of this event are going to the North West Simon Community, the charity that works with people in the North West to prevent homelessness. In 2016 the charity prevented 186 people from becoming homeless in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal. This would not be possible without the support of good people like you.

Tickets are available from by phoning 087 7708865 or email mary@northwestsimon.ie They are also available from reception at Kilronan Castle or the North West Simon Community charity office at 4 JFK Parade in Sligo.