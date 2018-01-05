Excellent business opportunity for the New Year in Ballinamore

Are you looking for a business opportunity for the New Year? Gordon Hughes Estate Agents have a thriving takeaway business for sale in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Roma Takeaway, High St, Ballinamore is being sold as a going concern due to the owner retiring.

The food preparation area (pictured above).

In excellent condition throughout, the property, which has a 27 seater sit-down area, offers endless development potential for any buyer with the added benefit of living accommodation overhead.

There is seating for 27 in the takeaway.

Accommodation comprises; hallway, takeaway area, eating section with 27 seats, back kitchen, preparation room, staff toilet, ladies/gents toilets whilst upstairs has a kitchen, living area upstairs, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.

The living accommodation upstairs is in excellent condition.

All fixtures/fittings are included in the sale. This business is in a prime location on High Street, Ballinamore and offers an excellent investment/rental return of UP TO 9%. It is walk-in-condition throughout. Viewing is strictly by appointment only with Gordon Hughes Estate Agents.

AMV: €199,950

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents to arrange a viewing on (071) 964 5555. You can also view this and other properties at www.ghproperty.com