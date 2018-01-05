Call out to Leitrim people to join charity cycle in Vietnam for Plan International Ireland

Children’s TV star and author, Diana Bunici, together with Plan International Ireland, a child’s rights organisation, is calling on both men and women, to join them in getting fit in 2018 and take on the challenge of a 250km uphill cycle in Vietnam this year.

This trip of a lifetime, from April 12-22nd, 2018, allows participants to experience spectacular scenery and breath-taking landscape while also having the unique experience of visiting Plan International projects along the way.

Diana said “The challenge of cycling through the mountains of Vietnam is a fantastic incentive to kick of a New Year fitness regime as well being able to raise much needed funds for girls’ education.

"Girls Education is a cause I am very passionate about and I am excited about taking part in challenge that includes a visit to Plan International’s projects where participants can experience first-hand where our fundraising efforts are helping children reach their full potential.

"I would encourage cyclists from all backgrounds to join me on the trip and immerse themselves in local culture while pedalling 250km through stunning rice paddy fields and remote mountain villages.”

To take part in the Cycle for Girls Challenge and for more information, see www.plan.ie or contact Emily Barton at Emily – Emily.Barton@plan- international.org