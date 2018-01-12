So apparently today is International Kiss a Ginger Day

It would seem there is an international day for everything, but this is one we've never encountered before - International Kiss a Ginger Day, which, incidently falls today, January 12.

Kiss A Ginger Day was initially started as a Facebook group intended as a positive counter-point to the November 2008 creation of the - unbelievably stupid - Kick A Ginger facebook campaign. The latter resulted in numerous redhaired children being assaulted at school, stirring international outrage and condemnation. In response, January 12th was chosen as a day dedicated to a much more peace-loving activity aimed towards those with ginger locks. So today we're enouraged to bestow a kiss (consenual of course!) on our favourite redhead.

Just in case you think we're making this up, there is actually a website and lots of events happening internationally to mark this day.

So there you go ... now you know.