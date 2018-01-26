Second public meeting in Aughavas this Thursday night to try to solve issue of population decline
A meeting is planned for Thursday night, Feb 1 in St Joseph's NS, Aughavas.
A second Public Meeting will be held in St Joseph's N.S. Aughavas this Thursday, February 1 at 8pm to discuss future enrolment issues at the school and all other related matters that were raised at the previous meeting.
An invited speaker from the Kiltyclogher Live campaign will be present.
The attendance of all members of the public at this meeting will be greatly appreciated.
