Get snap happy for Agri Aware and win a Samsung Galaxy 8

Are you a budding photographer? Love to take a selfie? Agri Aware wants to see agriculture through your eyes, from a snap of your Mammy’s hearty stew to your favourite view! The competition is part of Agri Aware’s year-long CAP communication campaign entitled “My land, your land – Ireland”. One lucky winner will have their photograph featured in Agri Aware’s “My land, your land – Ireland” CAP advertising campaign in Dublin Airport. You can enter instantly on Instagram by tagging @AgriAware and using the hashtags: #Agrishoot Photographs can also be emailed to info@agriaware.ie, with subject line #Agrishoot. The first-place winner also receive a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8.