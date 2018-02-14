Gok Wan & Danielle Mahon are coming to Sligo but tickets cost €125

Gok Wan is back by popular demand across Ireland, starting in Sligo on Sunday, March 4 in the Clayton Hotel. Tickets are €125.

This time round Gok is teaming with one of Ireland's leading and award-winning Makeup Artists, Danielle Mahon, and they are set to bring you the ultimate Fashion and Beauty Collective!

These very special events will be packed full of their expert tips, demo’s, catwalk shows, a delicious afternoon tea, amazing prizes PLUS one lucky audience member will be picked out by the man himself for a very special Gok Wan/Danielle Mahon Makeover on the day!

Showcasing his picks of the very best and bang on fashion trends; including those available right on your door step in Ireland. ‘Aunty’ Gok will be, in his own inimitable style, hosting two catwalk shows at each event - bringing your wardrobe right up to date!

The beauty section, sponsored by Shiseido Ireland, features easy-to-replicate makeup demos and real beauty tips from award-winning Danielle Mahon who will help you look the very best version of yourself.

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with your friends, and you may just win one of the Amazing Prizes up for grabs during this fun-packed day - including a holiday from Sunrise Holidays.ie

Everyone leaves with a Luxury Goody bag worth over €100 and a group photo with Gok Wan and Danielle Mahon for a special souvenir of this sensational day!

Doors 10:30am - 4:00pm.