Backlash against Snapchat update has led to 1.5m signing online petitions

More than 800,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Snapchat to revert its update back to the original design.

The redesign was launched last week and was aimed at separating "media content" from content send by user's friends and family.

However concern has been expressed by users who are reporting that Snapchat Stories, shared videos and photos which usually disappear after 24 hours, are now appearing with individual Snaps and direct messages.

Such is the upset at the changes six petitions attracting, in total, more than 1.5m signatures have been created on website www.Change.org.