Treat yourself to a taste of 5-star luxury at Lough Erne Resort

There are some things you should always try at least once in your life - and staying in the fabulous 5-star Lough Erne Resort should definitely be one of them!

Recently I had the opportunity to take a midweek break at the resort with my husband. Located just a short drive outside of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh Lough Erne Resort is definitely a place I would happily recommend to anyone.

Nestled on a 600 acre peninsula with spectacular views of the Fermanagh Lakelands this is a 5-star resort which ticks all the boxes for a luxury break.

Accommodation choices are endless from well appointed traditional rooms to those with lakeside views. You can also choose from a variety of suites, or, if you have a larger group staying, book into the two and three bedroom lodges which have gorgeous views of the stunning surroundings.

There are also self catering properties based in the golf village, so really there's something to suit all tastes and budgets!

Lough Erne Resort has developed quite a reputation as a mecca for foodies and the dining options are varied and most importantly, all boast fare that is simply out of this world.

We stayed with a bed and breakfast option and if breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, well we can honesty say you won't walk away hungry from the table at Lough Erne Resort.

Breakfast, served in the Catalina Restaurant includes an almost dizzying array of fresh fruit, yoghurts, cereals, breads and pastries as well as a hot menu including everything from scratch made griddle cakes with maple syrup to duck egg omelettes, porridge, Eggs Benedict and the traditional Ulster fry - just to name a small selection of what's on offer.

Here the hotel's commitment to locally sourced and locally grown produce is central and the menu proudly tells you the origins of the excellent local fare.

This faultless dining experience continues with all the dining options at Lough Erne. Offering everything from a light snack to hearty seafood and meat dishes, The Blayney Bar has an eclectic Grazing Menu and gorgeous views to sit back and enjoy while you tuck into your dinner - or drink! It is open daily from noon to 10pm and the food is fabulous.

Sadly we didn't get to try the Loughside Bar and Grill during our visit. It overlooks The Faldo Championship Course and Castle Hume Lough and boast a steak corner, burger bar and everything on Executive Head Chef, Noel McMeel's menu, is served with a unique Lough Erne twist.

The crowning glory is, of course, The Catalina Restaurant. Named in honour of the sea planes which were once based in Lough Erne, the restaurant was Northern Ireland's first 3AA Rosette hotel restaurant. Since opening it has won numerous awards including Best Restaurant in Fermanagh and Best Chef in Fermanagh - both awards presented by the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

It offers a unique mix of classic and contemporary dishes under the creative force that is acclaimed Executive Head Chef, Noel McMeel.

A two course dinner costs £45 per person with a three course dining option for €52 per person.

But what impressed us most of all were the staff. Whether you're availing of a bargain break or staying in the poshest rooms available, you are treated like royalty at Lough Erne.

Once you've eaten your fill why not treat yourself to a relaxing visit to The Thai Spa. The spa was awarded Leading Spa Resort at the World Travel Awards and it's easy to see why. Boasting an Exotic Rain Shower, Light Therapy Sauna, Crystal Aroma Steam Room, Infinity Pool and Jacuzzi, this is the perfect place to unwind.

But what really stood out for us during our visit were the staff who were extremely friendly and professional. Even something as simple as remembering your last drink order when you return to the bar or, as one staff member did for us, advising us on things to do when the weather wasn't very helpful, or mapping out walks for us so we could make the best of the spectacular views, no detail was too small, no request was too much for them to deal with.

The Lough Erne Resort is somewhere we will definitely be returning to in 2018.

Best of all, if you avail of midweek breaks you can experience everything that Lough Erne Resort has to offer for a fraction of the usual price.

For more information on Lough Erne Resort Belleek Road, Enniskillen phone +44 (0)28 6632 3230 ; email: reservations@lougherneresort.com or take a look at the webiste: www.lougherneresort.com