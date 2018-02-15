Get a sneak peak at Catriona Hanly's Spring Summer collection 2018!

Catriona Hanly's exquisite new collection of hand-crafted, statement pieces are inspired by one iconic woman in particular: Elizabeth Taylor.

Catriona Hanly SS18 Rev Blouse €395

The internationally renowned Irish designer says of the muse behind her Spring/Summer offering: “It was after reading an article in Vanity Fair, chronicling Elizabeth Taylor’s love affair with jewels, that I found my latest source of inspiration. I was immediately taken in by the beautiful colours of her jewellery and more specifically, the way in which the fabrics she wore caught the jewels’ light; it was magical.

“ I decided in that moment to take the elegance of Miss Taylor’s love for exquisite jewels and mix it with my long-standing passion for luxury fabrics and colour.”

Catriona Hanly Jessica Dress in Black and Blush €700



The result is a carefully considered curation - aptly named The Jewel Collection. For The Jewel Collection, colour was the ultimate starting point when it came to each beautiful piece, while her unique eye for rich and delicate fabrics brings the whole offering together.

Among The Jewel Collection, you’ll find a fresh take on something this designer is well known for: her signature blouses with pussy-bow ties and delicate candy floss-like ruffled accents. Luxurious silk organza and Chantilly lace dominate, while the jewel-toned colours catch the eye.

Catriona Hanly SS18 Divine Dress in White €700

Worn by Aoibhinn Garrihy, Aisling O’Loughlin and a host of Irish style icons, Catriona Hanly is stocked in the Design Centre and Emporium Kalu, Naas. She also takes orders that are available countrywide.

The new collection photo shoot was shot on location at Kilronan Castle, Co Roscommon.

Catriona Hanly SS18 Dessy Blouse €329

