Leitrim people called on to bake for 13,000 who acquire brain injury

Leitrim people have been called on to bake for the 13,000 people who acquire brain injury each year in Ireland, as Brain Awareness Week takes place from March 5-11.

The Week includes ‘bake for brain injury’ events all across the country to support rehabilitation and services for people and their families.

Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Ireland CEO Barbara O’Connell called on bakers and eaters to join forces.

“To raise some dough for brain injury simply bake for your friends, work colleagues, or school friends between March 5-11 and ask them to donate for their cake by visiting www.abiireland.ie.”

Bake for Brain Injury events will be taking place in cities, towns and villages across the country during the week. Details of local events can be found by calling ABI Ireland’s main office at (01) 280 4164.

The campaign is being endorsed by Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan who called on people to bake or sample some tasty bites to support needed services.

“It’s very important to raise awareness of an injury that could happen any of us at any time. Acquired Brain Injury is devastating – but better services can dramatically improve lives. ABI Ireland is playing a vital role in helping the people and families who are affected.”

ABI Ireland CEO Barbara O’Connell called for Government commitment to developing regional neuro-rehabilitation services together with community supports.

“Only a very small minority of people with a brain injury receive rehabilitation – mainly through ABI Ireland. Most either enter a nursing home which is not equipped to meet their needs, or are cared for at home by families who have little expertise, information or support.”

The campaign can be followed on Twitter using #bakeforbraininjury.

More at www.abiireland.ie.