Win tickets to the Gok Wan and Danielle Mahon roadshow
Gok Wan and Danielle Mahon.
Ladies! Gok Wan is back by popular demand across Ireland!
This time round Gok is teaming with one of Ireland's leading and award-winning Makeup Artists, Danielle Mahon, and they are set to bring you the ultimate Fashion and Beauty Collective!
Visiting Sligo, Cork & Dublin these very special events will be packed full of their expert tips, demo’s, catwalk shows, a delicious afternoon tea, amazing prizes PLUS one lucky audience member will be picked out by the man himself for a very special Gok Wan/Danielle Mahon Makeover on the day!
Showcasing his picks of the very best and bang on fashion trends; including those available right on your door step in Ireland. ‘Aunty’ Gok will be, in his own inimitable style, hosting two catwalk shows at each event - bringing your wardrobe right up to date!
The beauty section, sponsored by Shiseido Ireland, features easy-to-replicate makeup demos and real beauty tips from award-winning Danielle Mahon who will help you look the very best version of yourself.
Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea with your friends, and you may just win one of the amazing prizes up for grabs during this fun-packed day - including a holiday from Sunrise Holidays.ie
Everyone leaves with a Luxury Goody bag worth over €150 from Shiseido, Sleek makeup, NIMA brushes, 7th heaven, Moroccan Oil, and super spot prizes on the day. Plus a group photo with Gok Wan and Danielle Mahon for a special souvenir of this sensational day!
Shows:
Tickets are €125. Doors 10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Sunday 4th March 2018 Clayton Hotel, Sligo
Saturday 21st April 2018 Clontarf Castle, Dublin
Sunday 22nd April 2018 Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork
Buy tickets: www.gokwan-daniellemahon.com
To be in with a chance to win two tickets to the show simply answer the following question:
In which hotel in Sligo is the Gok Wan and Danielle Mahon roadshow being held?
Send your name and phone number to leitrimobservercomp@gmail.com marking Gok Wan in the subject line.
Closing date is Friday, Feb 2.
B+est of luck.
