20 songs that pretty much sum up Irish weather this week
The perfect winter storm soundtrack.....
For the week that's in it....here are 20 songs which perfectly sum up the Irish weather forecast - it's our soundtrack for the snow.
1. Hazy Shade of Winter - The Bangles
2. Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
3. Don't forget your shovel if you want to go to work - Christy Moore
4. Blame it on the Weatherman - B*witched
5. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - Dean Martin
6. Hot n cold - Katy Perry.
7. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
8. Cold as Ice - Foreigner
9. Baby it's Cold Outside - Cerys Matthews and Tom Jones
10. Slip slidin' away - Simon & Garfunkel
11. Out in the cold - Tom Petty and Heartbreakers
12. It's the end of the world - REM
13. She's so cold - The Rolling Stones
14. Blowin in the Wind - Bob Dylan
15. Cold - Stormzy
16. Straight Cold Player - Lenny Kravitz
17. Still Falling for You - Ellie Goulding
18. Winter Winds - Mumford & Sons
19. So Cold in Ireland - The Cranberries
20. Black Ice - ACDC
