20 songs that pretty much sum up Irish weather this week

For the week that's in it....here are 20 songs which perfectly sum up the Irish weather forecast - it's our soundtrack for the snow.

1. Hazy Shade of Winter - The Bangles

2. Fifteen Feet of Pure White Snow - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

3. Don't forget your shovel if you want to go to work - Christy Moore

4. Blame it on the Weatherman - B*witched

5. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow - Dean Martin

6. Hot n cold - Katy Perry.

7. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

8. Cold as Ice - Foreigner

9. Baby it's Cold Outside - Cerys Matthews and Tom Jones

10. Slip slidin' away - Simon & Garfunkel

11. Out in the cold - Tom Petty and Heartbreakers

12. It's the end of the world - REM

13. She's so cold - The Rolling Stones

14. Blowin in the Wind - Bob Dylan

15. Cold - Stormzy

16. Straight Cold Player - Lenny Kravitz

17. Still Falling for You - Ellie Goulding

18. Winter Winds - Mumford & Sons

19. So Cold in Ireland - The Cranberries

20. Black Ice - ACDC