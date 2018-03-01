Bread stockpiling, snow pics and more - Twitter coverage of the #BeastFromTheEast
Bread supplies, huskies and Room to Improve..... #sneachtageddon
So twitter has exploded with photos, quotes and quips following the arrival of #StormEmma and #TheBeastFromTheEast. Here are some of our favourites.
1. Finally somebody delighted to see the snow! Meet Meeko, the most adorable husky pup ever out enjoying the weather with his human friend, Edwina.
Spending this snow day with my beast ❤️ Meeko! #BeastFromTheEast #snowday #fun #happiness #husky #BestFriend #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/f4X0c7aQFT— Edwina Guckian (@EdwinaGuckian) February 28, 2018
2. It's Christmas again - but just for one day!
We're back for 1 day only with live shows & DJs tomorrow, ONLINE ONLY via our apps, website and wi-fi radios on Mar 1 from 8am-8pm. Snow & weather updates and all the best snow and winter songs you can throw a ... snowball at! #sneachta https://t.co/EuNPKklKKW— Christmas FM (@christmasfm) February 28, 2018
3. But will they like the kitchen?
Next week Dermot upgrades an igloo for a newly married Inuit couple and lets in more natural light to create an open space aesthetic ! #RoomToImprove #BeastFromTheEast
— GERARD REILLY (@GERARDREILLY4) February 26, 2018
4. Don't worry about us here in the West, we're all fine thanks
Love the way weather forecasters aren't too worried about the west of the country when the storm hits but THE EAST HOLY SHIT BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES ITS A BIG ONE EVERYONES GOING TO DIE THIS IS A NATIONAL DISASTER #BeastFromTheEast— Sean Flanagan (@seanflan11) February 26, 2018
5. And so it begins in Leitrim.....
#Leitrim painted white by the snow.#BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/1W9bXreNDc— noreen boland (@noreenbo) February 28, 2018
6. Finally, we find out what everyone's doing with all that bread.....
When someone asks what you're going to do with all that extra bread you panic bought in Lidl... #sneachtageddon pic.twitter.com/o8proRxzQT— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) February 28, 2018
7. In all fairness this seems like a pretty good deal
Entrepreneurship alive and well in Clontarf... #BeastFromTheEast #Sneachta #sneachtageddon #Snowmageddon #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/UwP2ZJjDS9— ɢᴀʀʏ ɪɴ ᴅ13 (@Gary_In_D13) February 28, 2018
8. The struggle of the second born child is very real.....#anyoneForALoafOfBread
Leinster on lockdown and I've no birthday cake for the 2nd born... feck it, this will have to do... #BeastFromTheEast #stormemma #sneachta #sneachtageddon pic.twitter.com/MTdu9LNffG— SsssJayneQ (@sj_quirke) February 28, 2018
9. People are going to extremes trying to source bread...
Irish Bitcoin #sneachtageddon #BeastFromTheEast #snowday2018 pic.twitter.com/CD0k3zNSRP— Amanda (@Amanda75065140) February 28, 2018
10. Well it was only a matter of time before the rest of the country copped on about the best place to live!
Everyone heading #West !!!— sandy123 (@lfc123456) February 28, 2018
The place to be !!#sneachtageddon #beastfromtheast pic.twitter.com/VOaziKzoyg
