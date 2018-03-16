Carrick Cineplex – your one-stop destination for entertainment this St Patrick's and Easter break!

There's lot of exciting entertainment during the St Patrick's Bank Holiday Weekend and Easter holidays at Carrick Cineplex.

PETER RABBIT

Beatrix Potter’s tales hop to life in this live-action & animated remake starring Domhnall Gleeson, James Corden and Margot Robbie.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SINGALONG

Special singalong version of ‘The Greatest Showman’ takes place Good Friday 30th March, 6.30pm – pre-booking recommended! Singalong to the original hit musical about the imagination of P. T. Barnum.

ROYAL BALLET: BERNSTEIN CENTENARY LIVE SCREENING

Celebrate the centenary of his birth with a live screening of an all-Bernstein programme from Wayne McGregor, Liam Scarlett and Christopher Wheeldon by London’s Royal Ballet, Tuesday 27th March 7pm. Tickets €20 / €16.

MOVIES FOR ALL AGES!

There’s lots more fantastic films including the remake of the family Disney Sci-Fi ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon; follow ‘Damo and Ivor’ on the mother of all adventures tracking down their long lost brother; Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix star in biblical drama ‘Mary Magdalene’; and Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft, ‘Tomb Raider’ - the daughter of a missing adventurer, pushing beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

