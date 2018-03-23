Home Instead Senior Care launches 2018 essential guidebook for Leitrim older people 

Home care provider, Home Instead Senior Care (HISC), has launched the 2018 Senior Citizen Guidebook. The book is an essential guide that provides vital information and advice for family carers and older people in Leitrim.

The guidebook is an essential aging resource for older people and their families on just about everything – from home care services and support, to using a computer, to handy hacks for the home! Whether you have a question about applying for a free travel pass or want to know the difference between nursing home care and your options for care in the home, this is the essential guide.

Speaking about the launch of the Guidebook, Ed Murphy, Director of Home Instead Senior Care in Ireland, said: “At Home Instead, we have a mission to enhance the lives of older people and their families, providing home care services that helps older people remain living independently at home.

This mission is not limited to simply the home care services we provide, as it extends to everything we are involved with and that is why we produce this important resource. We hope it will be of great value to the older people in Leitrim’s community.”

This is the 13th year the Senior Citizen Guidebook has been in circulation, often referred to as a “bible for older people” by its readers. For more information on Allowances & Entitlements, Nutrition, Fitness & Wellbeing, Technology, Support Services in the Community, Safety at Home, Preventing Hospitalisations, Legal Information, and much more go to www.homeinstead.ie or call 1890 930 847 to get a free copy of the 2018 Guidebook.