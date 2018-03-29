Confusion over reported shelving of Ant and Dec's family history programme

There is considerable confusion over whether Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly's genealogy programme, part of which was shot in Co Leitrim last year, will ever actually be aired.

ITV's documentary Ant and Dec's DNA Journey, featuring the TV stars, was expected to be broadcaster later this year. Scenes were shot in 2017 in Ireland including on location in Drumkeerin and Drumshanbo, and further filming was set to commence in England this month.

However, following Ant's arrest for drink driving and confirmation he is re-entering rehab, this latest filming schedule has been postponed.

Yesterday the Daily Star and Mirror Online both suggested the documentary has been shelved because of scenes shot in Ireland featuring Ant and Dec drinking.

Yesterday the Irish Mirror claimed a source said: "It's really touch and go as to whether this show ever sees the light of day now."

However The Sun's online site yesterday quoted a source saying: "The show has not been pulled. The programme hasn't even been filmed yet. Filming has started but there is tons still to shoot.

"But filming has stopped because Ant has gone back into rehab and stepped down from TV commitments this year."



