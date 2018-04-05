Volunteer drivers sought in Leitrim for cancer patients

The Irish Cancer Society is seeking trustworthy reliable volunteers in the Sligo and North Leitrim areas who have free weekday time to provide cancer patients with safe, comfortable and confidential transport to and from Sligo University Hospital.

A free transport service for cancer patients attending hospital for treatment is operated by the Irish Cancer Society. Drivers pick up the patient at the door of their home, drop them at the hospital door, then when finished treatment will pick them up and drop them home.

Volunteers' expenses are paid by the Irish Cancer Society. Anyone who is interested in volunteering to assist in this most worthy project is invited to call Gail on 01-2310522.