Call out to aspiring travel writers in Co Leitrim

A writing competition aimed at discovering Ireland’s best young travel writers has been announced by the organiser’s of the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing, which is set to take place in the heritage town of Lismore, Co Waterford this June 13 to 17, 2018.

Young writers are asked to write an 800-word short story under the title “My favourite air journey and where it took me.”

The closing date for entries is May 18 and submissions can be made via www.lismoreimmrama.com/ studentcompetition The judges for the 2018 competition will be Stephen Kavanagh CEO Aer Lingus, Vickie Stevenson Director CX Emea at AirBnb and Phil Cottier CEO of The CX Collection.

“The 2018 competition offers entrants two category opportunities, one for students in the Junior Certificate cycle, (First to third year) one for Leaving Certificate students (Transition year to sixth year).” The winning students from both categories will be awarded an iPad mini and a €100 Amazon voucher each and the teacher of the winner students will each be awarded a €250 Aer Lingus voucher plus tickets to the Immrama Festival of Travel Writing 2018.

The sixteenth annual Lismore Immrama Festival of Travel Writing has a stellar reputation for celebrating and sharing world-class travel writing and the 2018 festival line-up offers another stellar line up of internationally renowned writers and broadcasters.