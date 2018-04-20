Grab yourself a bargain with the top 5 most underrated sun destinations for Summer 2018

The sun is starting to shine and in between rain showers, we are starting to see the beautiful side of nature once again. If this sunshine has got you in the mood to get you hitting the road and getting away I have a few underrated beauties for you to check out. You don’t always have to go to the same countries like Portugal, Spain, Greece etc. Thanks to the advent of cheap flights it’s now easier than ever to discover all the hidden treasures all over the globe.

Montenegro – an Adriatic Beauty

Increasing in popularity every year, Montenegro is one of the jewels of the Balkans. There are more hotels springing up every year so its now easier than ever to find yourself a great bargain to this amazing country.

The Bay of Kotor, Durmitor National Park and Budva would be my own personal highlights of this amazing country.

Romania – fairy-tale towns and brooding castles

There is a rich and varied history that gives Romania a unique feel that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere in the world. The coastline is relatively small at 225km but it more than makes up for it with the treasures you can find inland. During the summer you can expect beaming sunshine and temperatures around 29 °C!

Three of my favourite places to check out in Romania would be Timișoara, Transylvania and Iași. Any one of these great places will have you falling in love with Romania

Croatia – Roman ruins and sun-soaked shores

Admittedly Croatia isn’t as low key as it has been in past years. Thanks to Game of Thrones and cheaper flights the popularity of this Adriatic country has exploded in the last year or so. With good reason too, it gets plenty of sunshine and there are tonnes of cultural highlights that make one of the must-see destinations for 2018.

Top places to check out would be Split, Pula and Dubrovnik where they shot several scenes for Game of Thrones!

Morocco – a melting pot of cultures

According to Martin McKenna of HolidayGuru, “Morocco is one of the more underrated destinations out there right now and is well worth visiting in 2018 “. The flights are very reasonable and there are plenty of luxurious hotels at a fantastic price. Not to mention the vast amounts of culture that are on display for tourists. Not to mention the almost guaranteed sunshine year round!

My top picks for things to check out would be the Jemaa el Fna, the Fez Medina and most of the landmarks in the capital of Marrakech.

Albania – crystal-clear lakes and pristine nature

In the past few years, Albania has really started to really come into its own. With its secluded beaches to soak up sunshine, historic sites and welcoming people it is one to keep an eye on for the future. During the summer it can get pretty hot with average temperatures of 32 °C. Make sure you check out this place quickly before it starts to fill up!

The three of the must-see landmarks are Butrint, the Blue Eye and those gorgeous secluded beaches!

So, there you have it! These are some picks for the most underrated sun destinations for summer of 2018. Hopefully, with this knowledge, you’ll be able to grab yourself a bargain in the sunshine. If you’re looking for insider tips along these lines Holidayguru.ie have released a new podcast which will have some amazing guests giving their globetrotting tips from around the world.