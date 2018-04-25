Summer is coming—here are 5 seasonal jobs that could see you pocket some extra cash

According to Jobs.ie, the summer brings plenty of opportunities for new, part-time work at home and overseas. The sunny months bring in tourists from abroad who spend money at our hotels, bars, and restaurants. With more free time, we’re also more likely to spend time outdoors and our weekends away by the beach.

For young professionals looking to get their foot in the door, students seeking part-time work, or for adventurers on the hunt for an exotic adventure in the far-flung corners of the world, the Irish jobs market is buzzing with work.

Here are five of the most popular seasonal roles on Jobs.ie:

TOUR GUIDE

Ireland’s a popular place for tourists—so popular, in fact, that every year for the last seven consecutive years has been the best ever for overseas visitor numbers. 2018 looks set to be equally record-breaking. Where there are tourists, there are tour guides.

“Ireland’s booming tourism market is reflected in the available vacancies on Jobs.ie. In 2017, the numbers looking to fill tour guide-related roles increased by 13 percent on 2016 and by 42 percent on 2013,” said Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie.

LIFEGUARD

Get your armbands on! Despite chilly waters and cutting sea breezes, it seems Irish people are more keen to take a dip than ever before.

Comparing 2017 to 2016, the number of lifeguard jobs increased by 62 percent—and by 225 percent compared to 2013. That means more work at the beach, at the pool, and at local gyms and leisure centres.

LANGUAGE TEACHER

As an English-speaking country, Ireland is a major destination for visiting students. It’s also a source of teachers for schools and organisations in other countries.

“For young professionals and students seeking an adventure, there are many opportunities to teach in countries as diverse as Japan, China and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, there are regularly positions in Dublin, Cork and Galway for those who want to stay at home. Applicants typically need a TEFL diploma or other English-teaching qualification, though sometimes these are not necessary,” said Mr Paye.

SUMMER CAMP

While mum and dad are stuck at work in the July heat, the fun doesn’t stop for the kids. There’s no reason why some of us can’t join in: summer camp work is the perfect way to spend the hotter months of the year.

“For those seeking a few fun months of part-time employment, whether that’s as an instructor, activity supervisor or simply a helping hand, summer camps and schools are looking for you. We’ve seen a steady increase in jobs in this field, up more than 6 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year,” said Mr Paye.

HOST/HOSTESS

The summer is peak time for the hospitality sector. With more demand for restaurants, bars, cafés, pubs and hotels, these businesses need friendly faces to greet and serve patrons, field calls, and take reservations.

With tourism numbers strong, jobs for hosts and hostesses are on the rise—by as much as 180 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to Jobs.ie.