Six Leitrim schools receive awards

Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD together with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, today announced 6 primary schools in Leitrim that have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Discover Science and Maths Award.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Leitrim are:

Scoil Náisiúnta Mhic Diarmada

Ballaghameehan National School

Newtowngore National School

Scoil Mhuire

Drumlease National School

Masterson National School



To qualify for the awards, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken in the classroom throughout the academic year. Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, going on STEM-related field trips, using digital technology and maths as part of their science work, hosting scientist and engineer speaker visits and holding a science open day in the school.

Commenting on the awards, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD said: “I would like to congratulate all Leitrim students and their teachers on their fantastic achievements to date. The SFI Discover Science and Maths Awards provides students with the skills necessary to learn more about STEM and inspire them to become the next generation of business leaders, creative thinkers and problem solvers. People working in science, technology and engineering in Ireland are leading the way in these growing sectors and it’s crucial to ensure uptake of STEM subjects at an early age.”

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, stated: “I want to congratulate the Leitrim students on their hard work and it is excellent to see so many schools getting involved in the SFI Discover Science and Maths Awards. These awards are extremely important in providing opportunities to young people to explore their natural curiosity in the world around them. They also give young students an early introduction to STEM subjects and skills in a fun and engaging way.”

Commenting on the SFI Discover Science and Maths Awards, Margie McCarthy, Interim Director of Innovation and Education at Science Foundation Ireland said: “Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making STEM accessible to all, breaking down the barriers and encouraging students to engage with science and maths in a fun and creative way. It is extremely encouraging to see so many primary schools from across Leitrim taking part and I commend all the teachers involved for their commitment to STEM.”

For more information about the SFI Discover Science and Maths Awards and the DPSM programme, please visit www.primaryscience.ie.