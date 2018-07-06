Ennis motorist suffers "I wish I'd gone to Specsavers" moment

Proving the importance of regular eye checkups, one motorist in Ennis, Co Clare suffered the mother of all 'specsavers' moments when he tried to convince a guard his car was "not that bad".

Ennis Roads Policing: We did actually stop this car driving!

We know it’s hard to believe… Dangerously defective vehicle / Court to follow



Driver said ‘Its actually not that bad Guard’ pic.twitter.com/JNVMMNxQ76 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 5, 2018