Ennis motorist suffers "I wish I'd gone to Specsavers" moment
Proving the importance of regular eye checkups, one motorist in Ennis, Co Clare suffered the mother of all 'specsavers' moments when he tried to convince a guard his car was "not that bad".
Ennis Roads Policing: We did actually stop this car driving!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 5, 2018
We know it’s hard to believe… Dangerously defective vehicle / Court to follow
Driver said ‘Its actually not that bad Guard’ pic.twitter.com/JNVMMNxQ76
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on