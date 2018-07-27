Roaring great fun for International Tiger Day at Tayto Park this Sunday

Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo will celebrate International Tiger Day this Sunday, July 29 with a host of exciting tiger activities for all the family to enjoy.

Tayto Park is home to two Amur tigers named, Gara and Kahn. Amur tigers are listed with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered with just over 500 individuals remaining in the wild.

The striking pair arrived in 2013 and have captured the hearts of Tayto Park visitors as well as their keepers. International Tiger Day is a global event with the aim to raise awareness and funds for the conservation of wild tigers. 100% of the donations on July 29 will go directly towards Wild Cats Conservation Alliance, supporting the Phoenix fund project – ‘securing a future for wild Amur tigers and leopards in Russia’.

To help spread the word about the conservation of this magnificent species, Tayto Park has compiled a host of fun and exciting activities to enjoy this Sunday.

11:45am: Meet the parks tigers and their keepers – enjoy special talks about the tigers and their care.

12:30pm: Training with Tayto Park tigers - learn how they willingly participate in health checks.

1:15pm: Tiger enrichment, join the keepers and help keepers make some enrichment for the Amur tigers. Make sure you stick around to watch the tigers investigate your creations.

3:15pm: Tiger feeding - watch the parks big cats at feeding time!

4:00pm: Raffle prize drawing.

4:15pm: Amur leopard training.

Also available on the day:

Prove your tiger knowledge and “Earn your Stripes” with the zoo education team.

Raffle: Proceeds going towards Wild Cats Conservation Alliance.

Tiger themed face painting, arts and crafts and tiger balloon animals in the Face Painting Hut.

A Tiger Pop Up Shop: Proceeds going to Wild Cats Conservation Alliance at the Tiger Enclosure.

Wild Cats Ice Cream in Dunk

