5 bars you need to visit in Leitrim before you die

Popular website www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com has published a list of the five pubs in Leitrim that should be on everyone's 'must see' list.

So what are the Top Five pubs in Leitrim?

5. Gurns Milestone Pub, Manorhamilton

Located at the junction of Main Street and the N16, Gurns Milestone Pub offers not only refreshment for the thirsty visitor, but the food is also very good too!

www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com note: "You will find many a local in Gurns with all major sporting events shown on the big screen. They have a pool table, an outdoor area and live music most weekends, so it’s a great spot to plot up for a mighty session. They even offer a free taxi service on Saturday nights to make sure you get home in one piece."

4. Conway's Bar, Drumshanbo

Well known to those who love traditional Irish music, Conway's is at the heart of it all this week in particular, with the Joe Mooney Summer School in full swing.

www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com notes: "A classic Irish pub at its best, Conway is sure to give you the true traditional experience on your travels. It is a warm place that will stay in your heart long after you leave."

3. The Barrelstore, Carrick on Shannon

The home of craft beers in Co Leitrim, The Barrelstore, Carrick-on-Shannon has become a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

According to www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com: "As far as watering holes go, the choice of drinks is exceptional, the live music great and the staff are friendly and local. It is also in the heart of town so could make an excellent base to explore from."

2. Wynne’s Market Bar, Drumkeeran

Located on the R280 which runs through the village of Drumkeeran, Wynne's Market Bar serves as not just a pub, it also acts as a petrol station too.

www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com says: "This pretty little pub is an award-winning spot, and the locals are proud to have it on their doorstep. And so they should be! Wynne’s Market Bar is everything a pub should be in Ireland and always looks immaculate inside and out."

1. Stanford Village Inn, Dromahair

Stanford Village Inn in Dromahair has been serving high quality drinks to its patrons for more than 200 years.

According to www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com "It is the perfect spot for visitors to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of unspoiled Connacht and an ideal place to stay for anyone on a walking holiday or on the way to nearby Sligo. They serve some deliciously wholesome food, and the restored slate floors and charming décor create a real sense of tradition. The rural setting and log fire make it a gorgeous getaway spot over Christmas when the menu offers all the festive favourites. A highly recommended hideaway!"