Third annual North West STOP Suicide 5/10k Walk/Run in Manorhamilton this Sunday

The third annual North West STOP Suicide 5/10k Walk/Run will take place in Manorhamilton this Sunday, August 12 starting at 12 noon from Castle Street.

The 5/10k Walk/Run entry fee is €10 and registration for it takes place from 11.30am on. Meantime the Walk/Run routes will the same as last year. STOP Suicide is hoping that everyone can come out on the day and support this important fundraiser for the organisation.

In its mission statement STOP Suicide says “our purpose is to provide a safe, confidential place where you can safely talk about the loss, stress, confusion, conflicts and other pain in your life.

“Our style of Counselling is to Listen, Support and perhaps help you with insight to either change what is possible to change or to live more contentedly and creatively with that which is not.

“We will act to intervene with appropriate support, commitment and compassion.” The STOP Suicide free phone number is 1850-211-877 or 086-7772009 and the lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Needless to say over the years many people have had their lives saved in the North West STOP area after he or she made contact with STOP’s counselling services or contact with the services was made for them by a friend/family member, etc.

North West STOP Suicide counselling services cater for people in eight counties, namely, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon and Galway. Meantime the Samaritans 24 hour listening service to talk to someone now phone number is 1850-60-90-90 (free phone).