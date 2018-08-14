EJ Menswear's half price suit sale starts tomorrow

Step out with some stylish new threads tomorrow (Wednesday) morning with the launch of EJ Menswear’s eagerly anticipated HALF PRICE SUIT SALE EVENT.

Whether you are looking for a quality suit for work, a wedding, graduation or any special occasion the EJ Menswear suit sale is just the place with 50% OFF!

With all quality brands included in their HALF PRICE SUIT SALE there is the opportunity to pick up some seriously smart suits in this exciting sale event.

To give an indication of the value on offer Remus Uomo suits were €299 / now €199, Herbie Frogg suits were €329 / now €165, Lambretta suits were €299 / now €149, Farah suits were €299 / now €149 and Como suits were €399 / now €199.

EJ Menswear owner, Eamonn Cunningham, explains “With our autumn stock already arriving we now need to make room for new season suits. Our half price suit sale gives our customers the perfect chance to pick up some quality suits at half the price.”

With so many quality brands on offer, all at HALF PRICE, this is a suit sale not to be missed.

So for those of you looking to pick up a top quality suit EJ Menswear has a large range of smart stylish and sharp suits at HALF PRICE.

The half price suit sale starts Wednesday in Sligo!