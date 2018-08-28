The 10 things you won't be hearing from parents now school has started

Ah the joys of school are with us again. Here are things you definitely won't be hearing parents say this week:

1. I wish the school Summer holidays were even longer.

2. It's amazing how, with over two months of holidays, the kids never said "I'm bored", not even once!

3. I wish I was a teacher, so I could spend even more time with my children.

4. I shall miss my children so much now they are all back at school.

5. Wow, with the children not around to help, I can barely get any work done around the house.

6. I shall miss refereeing the three million arguments my children had this summer. No really, that was a total joy.

7. Isn't it great our children don't grow much over the Summer, their school uniforms last them years!

8. I look forward to spending every evening arguing with my children over homework. It's the highlight of my day.

9. I'm so glad my children have retained everything they learned in school despite having weeks off over the Summer.

10. Of course I'll cut your sandwiches into airplane shapes. Maybe you'd like me to spend an hour whittling cute animal faces into your apples for your lunchbox - would you like me to? I'm at nothing else.