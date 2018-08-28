You know you are a teacher when......

You know you are truly are a teacher when:

- You know hundreds of reasons for being late/not doing homework.

- You sometime call other adults 'boys and girls'.

- You sing the 'alphabet song' to yourself when you look up a number in the phone book.

- You find yourself asking your friends if anyone needs to go to the bathroom as soon as you enter a cinema/restaurant/party.

- You correct the grammar and spelling on restaurant menus and footpath signs.

- You get a secret thrill out of laminating something.

- You've trained yourself to go to the toilet just twice a day - at morning break and lunch.

- You have a secret list of names you'll never give your own children because they remind of students you couldn't stand.

- You've witnessed at least two children fighting over the (doll) baby Jesus in a nativity play.

- You no longer wonder why some kids are they way they are, you've met their parents.

- Three words fill you with dread - parent teacher meetings.

- You find yourself saying 'I like what you did with that' when your mechanic fixes your car.

- You are no longer baffled by children inserting things they shouldn't up their noses.

- You have mastered the art of 'the look' and can freeze an entire classroom of 30 children with a single glance.

- You've used the phrases "I saw that" or "I heard that" at least 20 times a day.

- You've realised that class pets and children just don't mix.

- You refer to children by their full name when you spot them doing something they shouldn't.

- You automatically tidy shop shelves and displays into primary colour groups.