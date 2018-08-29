Launch of 'Parish of Fenagh 1907' as part of Heritage Week

The launch of 'Parish of Fenagh 1907' recently took place in Fenagh Visitors Centre.

This is a history of the houses and residents in Fenagh Parish in 1907. The launch took place in conjunction with Heritage Week which included a number of other local events. There were guided tours of Fenagh Abbeys and Church of Ireland and a Ring the Bell workshop took place at St Catherine’s Church of Ireland on Saturday morning. These tours and events proved very popular with locals and visitors and helps to promote Fenagh as a tourist destination.

The Parish of Fenagh 1907 project started back in the summer of 2016 when two local residents, while on a trip around the parish began to reminisce on olden times and the homes and families that were in Fenagh in bygone years. They remembered homes that are no longer there as well as the families that lived in them and the many characters from the area. With all this in mind the project was planned and they decided to make a permanent record of the past for future generations.

Fenagh is a parish in South Leitrim made up of 60 townlands. Back in 1901 the population of the area was close to 1,700 with around 400 homes. In order to record this information and to make it available into the future this project was undertaken.

The 1907 ordinance survey maps are the basis for this project.

In order to capture the whole parish, which covers approximately 10,000 acres a number of maps were required.

The maps were joined and mounted for display. With the help of a lot of people, who had the knowledge and history of their local townland the names of the families and people living in the parish in 1907 was pulled together.

The location of each home was marked on the map and a booklet was produced to accompany the map.

The booklet includes all the family names and occupants of each house at the time as well as current residents, if the house is still occupied.

The map is now on permanent display in the Visitors Centre in Fenagh. Booklets which include maps of each townland and family names are available there also.

The committee and staff at Fenagh Development Company are very grateful to Pat Joe Greenan, his family and all those who contributed to the project for presenting the Parish of Fenagh 1907 Map to Fenagh Visitors Centre.

For further information on this project and on the history of Fenagh please contact the Visitors Centre on (071) 9645590 or visit us at www.fenagh.com or on Facebook at Fenagh Visitor Centre. Booklets can be purchased here also.