Sligo awareness event planned to highlight World Sepsis Day

On Thursday, September 13, the Sepsis Team at Sligo University Hospital (SUH) will hold an awareness event to mark World Sepsis Day.



Dr Karen Harris, Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Clinical Lead for Sepsis at SUH said, “We are taking this opportunity to make people aware of what Sepsis is and how serious it can be as part of a global effort to educate and engage people under the theme of “Stop Sepsis Save Lives.



“Sepsis is a common time-dependent medical emergency which can affect a person of any age, from any social background and can strike irrespective of underlying good health or medical conditions. However, early recognition and treatment, with timely referral to critical care can have a major impact and this is the message we want to get out.



“There will also be an educational element to the day for staff in the hospital including a ‘Sim-factor’ where teams from the hospital will compete with each other in simulated medical scenarios which aims to be informative and entertaining.”



The Sepsis Awareness Event takes place from 10am to 2pm in the foyer of the hospital and all are welcome!