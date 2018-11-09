Warm the cockles of your heart with this delicious stew recipe

Serves 4-6



Ingredients

1-1½ kg neck or shoulder of lamb

Bouquet of parsley, thyme and bayleaf (tied together with twine)

3 large onions, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3-4 carrots, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 leek, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1 small turnip, chopped into bite-sized pieces

Some small new potatoes, peeled and quartered, or large potatoes, peeled and chopped

75-100g cabbage, shredded

Finely chopped parsley and dash of Worcester Sauce

To Cook

Remove the meat from the bone, trim off all the fat and cut into cubes. Keep the bones, place the meat in a pot, cover with cold salted water. Bring to the boil, drain and rinse the lamb.

In a fresh pot put the meat, bones, bouquet of herbs, onions, seasoning, carrots, leeks and turnip and cover with water. Simmer gently for one hour. Skim off the foam as it rises. (this is very important for the final flavour and appearance of the stew). Add the potatoes and continue cooking for 25 minutes. For the last 5 minutes add in the cabbage. When the meat and vegetables are cooked remove the bones and bouquet of herbs. Stir in the chopped parsley and a dash of Worcester sauce.

Serving Suggestions

Serve in deep bowls with soda bread.



