Lamb curry for dinner anyone?

Serves 6



Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 kg shoulder of lamb, diced

1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 level tablesp. curry powder or paste

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

3cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated

400g tin chopped tomatoes

200ml hot lamb stock

1 teasp. brown sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

160ml coconut milk

1-2 tablesp. chopped fresh coriander

50g cashew nuts, chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lime



To Serve:

Rice or salad

To Cook

Heat half the oil in a large heatproof casserole dish. When really hot quickly brown the lamb, in batches, until brown. Set aside.

Add onions to the same casserole dish with the remaining oil and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add the curry powder or paste, garlic and ginger, stir and cook for 2 minutes before adding back the lamb, tomatoes, stock, brown sugar and seasoning. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce to a simmer for an hour on a low heat, stirring from time to time.

Remove the lid, add the coconut milk and continue cooking for a further 30 minutes. Stir through the lime zest and juice. Taste and season.

Sprinkle over the coriander and cashew nuts and serve with rice and a green salad.

Nutritional Analysis per Serving

Protein: 38g

Carbohydrates: 60g

Fat: 48g

Iron: 3.8mg

Energy: 790kcal