Lamb curry for dinner anyone?
Enjoy this tasty lamb curry.
Serves 6
Cooking time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 kg shoulder of lamb, diced
1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil
1 onion, peeled and chopped
2 level tablesp. curry powder or paste
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
3cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and grated
400g tin chopped tomatoes
200ml hot lamb stock
1 teasp. brown sugar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
160ml coconut milk
1-2 tablesp. chopped fresh coriander
50g cashew nuts, chopped
Zest and juice of 1 lime
To Serve:
Rice or salad
To Cook
Heat half the oil in a large heatproof casserole dish. When really hot quickly brown the lamb, in batches, until brown. Set aside.
Add onions to the same casserole dish with the remaining oil and cook for 1-2 minutes.
Add the curry powder or paste, garlic and ginger, stir and cook for 2 minutes before adding back the lamb, tomatoes, stock, brown sugar and seasoning. Bring to the boil, cover and reduce to a simmer for an hour on a low heat, stirring from time to time.
Remove the lid, add the coconut milk and continue cooking for a further 30 minutes. Stir through the lime zest and juice. Taste and season.
Sprinkle over the coriander and cashew nuts and serve with rice and a green salad.
Nutritional Analysis per Serving
Protein: 38g
Carbohydrates: 60g
Fat: 48g
Iron: 3.8mg
Energy: 790kcal
