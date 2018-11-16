Try this delicious beef stir fry recipe

Serves 4



Ingredients

750g sirloin or rump steak, thinly sliced

2 tablesp. olive oil

1 tablesp. Cornflour mixed with a little salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g broccoli, chopped

100g mushrooms, thinly sliced

100g mange-tout, thinly sliced

1/2 red pepper, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

4cm piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

Dressing

Juice 2 limes

2 teasp. sugar

1 tablesp sweet chilli sauce

1 tablesp. soy sauce



To Cook

Heat a wok until very hot. Add a tablespoon of olive oil. Coat the beef in the seasoned Cornflour and stir-fry, in batches, until crispy. Remove to a dish and keep warm while cooking the vegetables.

Add a little more oil to the wok. Add in the broccoli, mushrooms, mange-tout, red pepper, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for a couple of minutes.

Return the meat to the wok and add in the dressing ingredients. Stir to combine and continue to cook for another minute.

Serving Suggestions

steamed potatoes or rice



Nutritional Analysis per Serving

Protein: 39g

Carbohydrates: 61g

Fat: 16g

Iron: 5.57mg

Energy: 573kcal