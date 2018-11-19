Incorporate simple pulse check to daily routine to help prevent stroke

The Irish Heart Foundation is urging the public to check their pulse twice a day as part of their campaign, ‘Prevent a Stroke: Feel the Pulse’.

The message is a simple yet important one; all you have to do to feel the pulse is remember 2x2x2 - using two fingers on your wrist, check your pulse twice a day for two weeks and take note of the results. If your pulse feels irregular you could have atrial fibrillation, a kind of irregular heartbeat, and be at greater risk of developing a stroke.

Atrial fibrillation is the name for a particular type of irregular heartbeat. With atrial fibrillation your heart beats in a disorganised and irregular way which can lead to a range of symptoms and potential complications, including stroke, permanent heart damage and heart failure. If you have atrial fibrillation and are not treated, you are five times more likely to have a stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, with one in four people over the age of 50 at risk of developing it.

The symptoms of atrial fibrillation can include tiredness, dizziness, palpitations, chest pain, and shortness of breath, but very often a person living with the condition will experience no symptoms at all. This is why it is crucial for everyone aged over 50 to regularly check their pulse for irregularities to ensure an early diagnosis.

In a recent survey conducted by the Irish Heart Foundation, 69% of people aged 50 or more admitted that they did not know a regular pulse check could detect the condition – making this call to action to incorporate pulse checks in to our daily routine even more critical. The good news is that with early diagnosis, atrial fibrillation is treatable.

Rebecca Redmond, living in Clonskeagh, Dublin, was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation two years ago at the age of 44. Rebecca said: “Looking back now, I had all the classic symptoms of atrial fibrillation – I just didn’t know it. I had very severe bouts of leg swelling, fatigue, and shortness of breath. I tried to explain it away, as maybe being a little unfit, but deep down I knew something was wrong. After a couple of doctor and A&E visits, I was eventually diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. It came as such a shock to me and my family – surely, I was too young for something like this?

“I am on the journey now, and I really do everything I can to look after myself. I keep track of my pulse, I eat healthily, I work out, and I try not to get stressed as that can really affect me. What people don’t understand is how atrial fibrillation detrimentally affects your energy levels – I don’t have that ‘energy reserve’ anymore, which is definitely a challenge with three boys under the age of 15! For me, it’s all about working around my atrial fibrillation and not letting it take over – I advise anyone with atrial fibrillation to look after themselves and keep a diary so you know what your triggers are. This campaign is so important, it’s really simple to check your pulse every day, and it’s something we all should incorporate in to our daily routine.”

It is really simple to check your pulse – just remember 2x2x2:

- Sitting in a chair, rest your arm, palm facing upwards, on the arm of the chair or on a table.

- Put two fingers – your middle finger and index finger – on your wrist at the base of your thumb.

- Press down gently until you feel your pulse.

- Use a watch, clock or phone to time 30 seconds. Count the number of beats you feel in 30 seconds and then multiply the result by two. This is the number of beats per minute.

- A normal resting pulse is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, and the beats are regular.

- Do this twice a day, for two weeks, and use the Irish Heart Foundation’s Pulse Check card to keep a record.

- Make sure you’re sitting down when you check your pulse and don’t drink caffeine or alcohol or smoke beforehand.

If your pulse feels irregular, very fast or you have difficulty feeling your pulse contact your doctor or call the Irish Heart Foundation’s Heart and Stroke Helpline, Freephone 1800 25 25 50. For more information on the campaign and to watch a step-by-step video showing you how to check your pulse, please visit: irishheart.ie/feelthepulse

Dr Angie Brown, Medical Director, Irish Heart Foundation, said: “Our ‘Prevent a Stroke: Feel the Pulse’ campaign aims to empower everyone over 50 to get familiar with their pulse and start making a twice daily pulse check a simple part of your routine. We have created a suite of materials, all available on our website, to help you keep track of your pulse checks and to educate people on atrial fibrillation. Although atrial fibrillation is generally not life-threatening, it is a serious condition and can lead to complications – most commonly stroke. By knowing about its possible complications, you can find out how to lower your chances of them happening to you.”

For more information about the ‘Prevent a Stroke: Feel the Pulse’ campaign, please visit irishheart.ie/feelthepulse , or call the Irish Heart Foundation’s Heart and Stroke Helpline, Freephone 1800 25 25 50. This campaign is supported by Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb.