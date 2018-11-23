Stuck for some meal inspiration? Try scrambled eggs with spinach and chilli flakes



Eggs, the original super food. Perfect dish for brunch, lunch or after the gym

Serves 1

Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 eggs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A little olive oil

3 handfuls (approx. 50g) baby spinach leaves

1 tablesp. mature cheddar cheese

Crushed chilli flakes

To Serve:

Wholemeal toast



To Cook

Break the eggs into a small bowl, season with salt and black pepper and whisk to combine. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Add the spinach and stir until it wilts. This will take about 2 minutes.

Add the eggs to the pan and stir to combine with the spinach and to allow the eggs to reach the bottom of the pan. Allow to cook for a minute or two, stirring occasionally. When they are just about set remove the pan from the heat. Stir through the cheese and sprinkle over some chilli flakes.

Serve with wholemeal toast.



Nutritional Analysis per Serving

Protein: 24g

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fat: 29g

Iron: 4.4mg

Energy: 410kcal



