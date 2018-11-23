Stuck for some meal inspiration? Try scrambled eggs with spinach and chilli flakes

5-minute meals
Five minute scrambled eggs.
Eggs, the original super food. Perfect dish for brunch, lunch or after the gym
Serves 1
Cooking time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 eggs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
A little olive oil
3 handfuls (approx. 50g) baby spinach leaves
1 tablesp. mature cheddar cheese
Crushed chilli flakes
To Serve:
Wholemeal toast
To Cook
Break the eggs into a small bowl, season with salt and black pepper and whisk to combine. Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Add the spinach and stir until it wilts. This will take about 2 minutes.
Add the eggs to the pan and stir to combine with the spinach and to allow the eggs to reach the bottom of the pan. Allow to cook for a minute or two, stirring occasionally. When they are just about set remove the pan from the heat. Stir through the cheese and sprinkle over some chilli flakes.
Serve with wholemeal toast.
Nutritional Analysis per Serving
Protein: 24g
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fat: 29g
Iron: 4.4mg
Energy: 410kcal
