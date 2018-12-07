Get Christmas party ready with Green Angel

Get set for the festive season with these Christmas party prep must-haves from Irish brand Green Angel Pure & Organic.

To achieve the perfect base for foundation, we recommend exfoliating skin with Green Angel Pure & Organic Seaweed & Apricot Facial Scrub (50ml, €21.95). This gentle scrub will remove dead skin, dirt and oils, and will help minimise pores. Follow this with Green Angel Seaweed Daily Moisture Face Cream with Jasmine, Neroli & Vitamin E (50ml, €29.95), a light moisturiser that provides the perfect canvas for your foundation, leaving skin looking smooth and even.

Green Angel Seaweed & Apricot Facial Scrub (50ml), RRP €21.95

For those seeking the perfect golden glow for the party season ahead, we love Green Angel’s Sunrise Magic Seaweed Body Smoother with organic Argan Oil (400g, €29.95). Apply this the night before your tan application to get rid of dead skin cells, dirt and oils left on your skin. It will also help to deeply hydrate skin, helping to assure your tan will apply evenly and flawlessly. Next, apply Green Angel’s Seaweed & Argan Body Oil with Organic Geranium and Neroli (200ml, €22.95) to ensure the skin is hydrated and won’t flake and apply your chosen tan the following day.#

Green Angel’s Seaweed & Argan Body Oil with Organic Geranium and Neroli (200ml, €22.95)

These products are made from a powerful blend of four organically harvested seaweed extracts from the nutrient rich Atlantic Ocean on Ireland’s West coast along with luxurious organic essential oils. The face care products include Green Angels’ unique organic blend of root and flower extract.

The full range of Green Angel skincare, haircare and spa products, are available from the Kilkenny Shop, Avoca, Shaws, Meadows & Byrne and leading pharmacies and lifestyle shops nationwide. Alternatively buy online (shipping worldwide) or find out more at www.greenangel.com.