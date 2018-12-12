Top tips to keep your skin healthy this Winter

Skin Academy’s, Richard Jorden, admits that cold weather can have a drastic impact on skin and is now calling on people to make changes which will help avoid lasting damage which can lead to crippling pain.

Richard, MD at the UK-based firm, says that just a number of small changes can help minimise damage and keep the skin fresh throughout the cold weather.

“Revitalising your skin in the cold weather can be difficult but not making subtle changes to your beauty routine can cause havoc and lasting damage; from chapped lips and redness to extremely sensitive and itchy skin, the cold weather can affect your day to day life and if left untreated can impact your health and confidence.

“Adapting your skincare routine for the changing season needn’t be a big job; it’s about being knowledgeable and putting the steps in place prior to the cold weather hitting.”

Top tips for keeping skin fresh in winter!

- Turn down the temperature – When it is cold outside we tend to make up for it by washing in hotter water which can actually strip moisture from your skin. Therefore we recommend limiting the amount of time you spend in the bath or shower to just five minutes which will avoid leaving the skin dry, itchy and even flaky.



- Moisturise and moisturise – As cold weather withdraws moisture from the skin it’s recommended to invest in a good moisturiser and use it twice a day, once in the morning and once at night and if you can do this as soon as you have washed that’s ideal. This will help increase the moisture level preventing it from drying out. Another tip is to moisturise your feet and pop some socks on over the top as part of your bedtime routine. You can even do the same with gloves to protect your hands.

Protection – try and keep your skin from being exposed to the elements so investing in a good pair of gloves is recommended and wrap up warm in a scarf are two simple but effective tips that not everyone does.

- Drink - We tend to drink less water in the winter because we turn to hot drinks like cocoa and tea, but don’t forget that your skin needs hydration from the inside, out. A little warm water with lemon can be very refreshing, cleansing and hydrating at the same time.

- Lip protection – A product that is vital throughout winter; lip balm. Our lips are exposed regularly to the harsh elements and can suffer dryness becoming cracked or chapped. Using a lip balm helps to lock in the moisture and heal cracks and splits.

Skin Academy has a range of products that can repair and protect the skin, from sheet masks and gel eye patches to lip masks and foot socks

