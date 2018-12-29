Star Buy: The new all in one Miralce Balm for Body and Hair
Aura Botanica Baume Miracle RRP €38
If you are looking to cut down on product next year try out the Kérastase Aura Botanica Baume Miracle for hair and skin salvation.
This waterless multi-benefit balm offers deep nourishment for your hair and your body.
Your new, on-the-go essential, it provides shine and discipline to dry hair, whilst softening dry skin zones.Star ingredients are Amazonian Brazial Nut Oil, Rice Bain Oil and Natural Beeswax.
