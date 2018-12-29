Star Buy: The new all in one Miralce Balm for Body and Hair

If you are looking to cut down on product next year try out the Kérastase Aura Botanica Baume Miracle for hair and skin salvation.



This waterless multi-benefit balm offers deep nourishment for your hair and your body.



Your new, on-the-go essential, it provides shine and discipline to dry hair, whilst softening dry skin zones.Star ingredients are Amazonian Brazial Nut Oil, Rice Bain Oil and Natural Beeswax.