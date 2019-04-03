65% think a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland would create further tension

With British Prime Minister Teresa May seeking a further extension on Article 50 and multiple votes failing to achieve a majority backing in the House of Commons, a hard no-deal-Brexit has become more and more likely.

What do adults in Ireland think about the seemingly never-ending debate and presence of Brexit in the daily news? In order to gain an insight into the attitudes and perceptions towards this topic, a nationally representative survey on 1,001 adults was recently conducted by iReach Insights.



The survey found that 45% of respondents are worried about the further process and the outcome of it.

Brexit has also meant that there have been talks of the possibility of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. If this were the case, 65% think that it would create further tension between the North and South.



A small number (17%) of people find the Brexit debate interesting. Double the amount (22%) of males find it more interesting than females (11%). Unsurprisingly, 43% say that Brexit is getting on their nerves.



Possible consequences of Brexit for the Republic of Ireland include an increase in the price of food and drink (55%), increased foreign direct investment (40%) and economic decline (32%). Possible consequences for Northern Ireland include; economic decline (51%), increase in the price of food and drink (47%) and companies leaving Northern Ireland (43%).



Over half (56%) of respondents said they would be in favour of a united Ireland. This increases in the younger age groups – 64% of 18-34 years, 54% of 35-54 years and 45% of 55+ years.