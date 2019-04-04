Minister must intervene in RTÉ player restrictions for Northern Ireland viewers says Deputy Brendan Smith

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan and Midlands-North-West European Parliament candidate, Brendan Smith, has called on the Minister for Communications to engage with RTÉ to ensure those using the RTÉ Player in Northern Ireland can do so without limitations.

Deputy Smith commented, “Due to regional restrictions RTÉ online services are limited in Northern Ireland. There is an expectation that these services should not be restricted at all. RTÉ broadcast to the island of Ireland, without restriction. This should also apply, and be easier to access, online.

“I understand the problem arises from IP addresses and those classed with an IP address in ‘Britain’. The Minister for Communications must use his office to intervene and guarantee that anyone in Ireland, in any part of our island, can access RTÉ’s online services.

“It is disgraceful that Northern Irish viewers are classed as “international”. The Minister must speak with senior management in RTÉ to see arrangements made to ensure seamless access is made available to those in Northern Ireland,” concluded Deputy Smith.