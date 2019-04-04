Leitrim Environmental Network call on Leitrim County Council to immediately appoint an environmental officer

Participants from all over the county met in Drumshanbo last Wednesday, March 27 to form an environmental network for Leitrim.



People came from all sections of the community to lend their support and thoughts as the network came into being.



The new group made an urgent call for an environmental officer to be appointed by Leitrim County Council. The group expressed their shock that such an officer was not already in place given the big threats to nature that face the county.



The inaugural meeting was opened by Michael McGovern of Ballinamore PPN who welcomed the large attendance. The meeting was co-ordinated by Leslie O'Hora of Carrick-on-Shannon.



The Leitrim Environmental Network will be part of a national umbrella group which aims to raise public awareness, engage in practical conservation work and campaigns whilst also lobbying for environmental and conservation issues.

The meeting was addressed by Catherine O'Toole, development officer from Irish Environmental Network who shared the experiences and success of other county networks.



The committee noted key areas to focus on in the county include native tress, clean water, fish wildlife, healthy soils, clean air and bio-diversity. Other issues covered by participants included monoculture, recycling, small scale farming, botanical species and education.

The next meeting is due to be held on April 24 in the Mayflower in Drumshanbo.

Local Environmental Networks (LENs) are being set up all around the country as a place for people to meet, share knowledge, advertise their green events and volunteer opportunities, ask each other questions and share information on everything environmental.

If you want to get involved call (087) 1831253 or email info@leitrimppn.ie